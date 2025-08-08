Taiwan welcomes first batch of Altius-600M drones
Anduril Industries has expanded its commitment and presence in Taiwan with its delivery of the first tranche of Altius-600M loitering munition alongside longer-term investments and a new local office to support further programmes in the region.
The Altius-600M loitering munitions were first ordered by Taiwan in June 2024, with the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announcing a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the country for up 291 Altius 600M-V in a US$300 million deal.
According to Anduril, the first tranche of this order was delivered in this month, which would suggest the sale was confirmed in February or
More from Air Warfare
-
US clears Australia for MC-55A fleet upgrade
The upgrade package, at a cost of US$404 million, will support the aircraft which are due to be delivered to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) this year after a series of delays to the programme.
-
Thailand approves the purchase of four Saab Gripen E/F aircraft
The Royal Thai Air Force will replace its ageing Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter aircraft with Saab Gripen E/F, with the first procurement phase due to be delivered by 2029.
-
Embraer bets on US manufacture C-390 Millennium as incentive to lower US tariffs
While Embraer’s Q2 results were not affected by US tariffs and it managed to avoid US President Donald J Trump's additional 40% tariff rate on Brazil, the 10% tariff rate still remains.
-
US boosts missile buy with $7.8 billion in AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM contracts
Raytheon has been awarded a contract by the US Pentagon for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and Lockheed Martin for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) munitions as global demand increases.
-
BAE Systems lauds Turkey-Typhoon talks, says “two to three” years to meet possible Eurofighter production ramp up
The company saw a strong H1 2025 in terms of sales momentum and orders, with CEO Charles Woodburn noting that talks with Turkey on Eurofighter Typhoon were progressing “quickly”.