To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Taiwan welcomes first batch of Altius-600M drones

8th August 2025 - 10:08 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Taiwan will receive up to 291 Altius 600M-V. (Photo: Anduril)

Anduril, the US company that manufactures loitering munitions, has doubled down on its expansion and presence in Asia, set against a growing threat from China and a push from Taiwan to expand its domestic uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) procurement efforts.

Anduril Industries has expanded its commitment and presence in Taiwan with its delivery of the first tranche of Altius-600M loitering munition alongside longer-term investments and a new local office to support further programmes in the region.

The Altius-600M loitering munitions were first ordered by Taiwan in June 2024, with the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announcing a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the country for up 291 Altius 600M-V in a US$300 million deal.

According to Anduril, the first tranche of this order was delivered in this month, which would suggest the sale was confirmed in February or

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us