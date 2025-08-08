Taiwan welcomes first batch of Altius-600M drones

Anduril Industries has expanded its commitment and presence in Taiwan with its delivery of the first tranche of Altius-600M loitering munition alongside longer-term investments and a new local office to support further programmes in the region.

The Altius-600M loitering munitions were first ordered by Taiwan in June 2024, with the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announcing a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the country for up 291 Altius 600M-V in a US$300 million deal.

According to Anduril, the first tranche of this order was delivered in this month, which would suggest the sale was confirmed in February or