Taiwan gets 4 more MQ-9B SkyGuardians

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has been awarded an up to US$250 million contract to provide four MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAVs to Taiwan. Taiwan already bought four MQ-9Bs in 2023 under a $217 million contract.

The new deal also included two certifiable ground control stations, spares and support equipment. Deliveries have been scheduled for completion by mid-2027.

The MQ-9B is an upgraded variant of the MQ-9A designed for ISR missions. The UAV is split into two variants, the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian.

The two models are mostly indistinguishable, with specific payloads outfitting the SkyGuardian for over-land operations and the SeaGuardian for maritime operations. A short takeoff and landing (STOL) kit for the platform has been under development.