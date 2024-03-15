To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan gets 4 more MQ-9B SkyGuardians

15th March 2024 - 11:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The MQ-9B is an upgraded variant of the MQ-9A designed for ISR missions. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The four new GA-ASI MQ-9B drones will join four previously ordered by Taiwan.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has been awarded an up to US$250 million contract to provide four MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAVs to Taiwan. Taiwan already bought four MQ-9Bs in 2023 under a $217 million contract.

The new deal also included two certifiable ground control stations, spares and support equipment. Deliveries have been scheduled for completion by mid-2027.

The MQ-9B is an upgraded variant of the MQ-9A designed for ISR missions. The UAV is split into two variants, the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian.

The two models are mostly indistinguishable, with specific payloads outfitting the SkyGuardian for over-land operations and the SeaGuardian for maritime operations. A short takeoff and landing (STOL) kit for the platform has been under development.

