TAI confirms Hürkuş-C deliveries to Niger and Chad
Turkish Aerospace Industries has confirmed the delivery of two Hürkuş-C light trainer and combat aircraft to Niger and three to Chad.
TAI’s deputy GM Atilla Doğan told reporters at Africa Aerospace and Defence 2022 at the end of September that the company would complete delivery to Niger by the end of the year, and in Q1 of 2023 for Chad.
The news that Turkey would supply Hürkuş-C to Niger along with several Bayraktar TB2 UAS came in 2021. The Hürkuş-C deliveries were initially scheduled to begin in mid-2022 but have been delayed.
Nigerien pilots had reportedly begun training ahead of the
