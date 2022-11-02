To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

TAI confirms Hürkuş-C deliveries to Niger and Chad

2nd November 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Hürkuş-C deliveries were initially scheduled to begin in mid-2022 but have been delayed. (Photo: Turkish Armed Forces Foundation)

Turkish Aerospace Industries will deliver the Hürkuş-C to Niger and Chad in the coming months and the company is confident that more orders will come from African countries soon.

Turkish Aerospace Industries has confirmed the delivery of two Hürkuş-C light trainer and combat aircraft to Niger and three to Chad. 

TAI’s deputy GM Atilla Doğan told reporters at Africa Aerospace and Defence 2022 at the end of September that the company would complete delivery to Niger by the end of the year, and in Q1 of 2023 for Chad.

The news that Turkey would supply Hürkuş-C to Niger along with several Bayraktar TB2 UAS came in 2021. The Hürkuş-C deliveries were initially scheduled to begin in mid-2022 but have been delayed.

Nigerien pilots had reportedly begun training ahead of the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us