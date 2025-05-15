To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

TAI and Airbus collaborate on Hurjet trainer for Spain

15th May 2025 - 16:33 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The Hurjet aircraft first took flight in 2023. (Photo: TAI)

The Hurjet is pitched as the front runner for the Spanish Air Force’s Advanced Jet Trainer replacement programme for its ageing F-5M aircraft.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Airbus, supported by as yet unnamed Spanish industrial companies, have teamed up to work on pitching TAI’s Hurjet aircraft for the Spanish Air Force’s Advanced Jet Trainer Integrated Training System programme.

The programme seeks to replace the F-5M training aircraft currently in use by the Spanish Air Force. Spain currently operates 19 F-5M aircraft.

The agreement between Airbus and TAI aims to integrate Hurjet into the Spanish Air Force’s training fleet, but also to “strengthen Spain’s defence industry base”, TAI said.

Working together, Airbus and TAI would leverage the former’s manufacturing and training expertise with TAI’s Hurjet

