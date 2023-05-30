First C-40A transport aircraft arrive for US Marine Corps
The USN's Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207) has delivered the first of two C-40A Clipper aircraft to Marine Transport Squadron (VMR) 1, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 41, in Fort Worth, Texas.
‘Delivery of this aircraft meets a critical marine corps requirement for organic long-range logistical airlift capability,’ said Col Steve Puckett, PMA-207 programme manager.
‘These aircraft have been specially equipped for agile tasking and can be reconfigured on the spot to carry marines, cargo, or a combination of both.’
Both C-40A aircraft are uniquely configured for the USMC but were both acquired from the secondary market.
This version of the C-40A features a palletised seating design and a Federal Aviation Administration-approved ‘Combi’ Soft Barrier allowing the aircraft to carry passengers and cargo together.
The aircraft also features new engines, winglets, added power systems for electronic flight bags and LED lighting.
Jim Thompson, PMA-207 Fixed Wing/Operational Support Aircraft deputy programme manager said: ‘As with most aircraft acquisition efforts, there were challenges, but I am proud of the accomplishment of our small team.
‘Their hard work, devotion, and patience have contributed to, and permitted the delivery of a critical asset to the Marines.’
The C-40A, a derivative of the Boeing 737-700C commercial airliner, has been used by the US Navy since 2001.
The USMC's C-40A aircraft replace the C-9B aircraft, which was retired in 2018 after 44 years of service.
The second Marine C-40A aircraft is scheduled for delivery in early autumn 2023.
