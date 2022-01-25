Sweden terminates NH90 and Black Hawk power unit contract

Airbus predicts two-year wait for helicopter market recovery
Following a surge in helicopter orders for 2021 compared to 2020, Airbus thinks it will take two to three years before sales return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has terminated a contract with W5 Solutions for the development and production of the Ground Power Unit (GPU) for helicopters.
The project was affected by delays and so was terminated by FMV. The value of the contract was SEK 9.9 million (around $1 million).
W5 Solutions released a press release in November 2020 announcing the award of a contract to deliver GPUs for the Swedish Armed Forces’ Black Hawk and NH90 helicopters.
It is believed this may be the contract that has been terminated.
According to the 2020 press release, the GPU's output rating is 50kVA and it is adapted to the specific needs of a helicopter.
The design allows for loading onto a transport aircraft, such as C-130s, and features a built-in diesel engine for self-supplying.
Following a surge in helicopter orders for 2021 compared to 2020, Airbus thinks it will take two to three years before sales return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Pending final approval from Congress, Egypt will obtain 12 new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and additional SPS-48 air defence radar systems under the FMS programme.
The Pakistan Navy has been boosted by the arrival of its most advanced warship ever, as well as second-hand Sea King naval helicopters.
Order for V-22 ballistic signal transmission devices and canopy severance assemblies includes FMS customer Japan.
51st E-2D aircraft is delivered to the USN by Northrop Grumman with more to come.
With the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Aerospace recently opened a new engineering centre to speed up its work on the TF/X indigenous fighter programme.