To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sweden terminates NH90 and Black Hawk power unit contract

25th January 2022 - 18:11 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Sweden has terminated a contract for GPUs which could have been in use with aircraft such as this NH90. (Photo: Bundeswehr)

Sweden has terminated a contract with W5 Solutions for helicopter ground power units.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has terminated a contract with W5 Solutions for the development and production of the Ground Power Unit (GPU) for helicopters.

The project was affected by delays and so was terminated by FMV. The value of the contract was SEK 9.9 million (around $1 million).

W5 Solutions released a press release in November 2020 announcing the award of a contract to deliver GPUs for the Swedish Armed Forces’ Black Hawk and NH90 helicopters.

It is believed this may be the contract that has been terminated.

According to the 2020 press release, the GPU's output rating is 50kVA and it is adapted to the specific needs of a helicopter.

The design allows for loading onto a transport aircraft, such as C-130s, and features a built-in diesel engine for self-supplying.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us