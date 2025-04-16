To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Sweden requests approval to pursue Gripen and GlobalEye sales to Peru and Denmark

16th April 2025 - 10:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Saab’s Gripen E/F aircraft could be selected by Peru to replace its ageing Mig-29 and Su-25 aircraft. (Photo: Saab)

The Swedish Government has asked parliament to authorise two possible export sales as part of its 2025 Spring amending budget bill.

Sweden has urged its parliament to approve potential export sales for Saab’s JAS 39 Gripen and GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning (AEW&C) aircraft with supporting equipment to Peru and Denmark, respectively.

The proposal came from the newly published Spring amending budget bill, published 15 April, which contained amendments concerning the government’s expenditure for 2025.

Discussions between Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland over the Nordic countries having a joint intelligence capability pool has been a topic of ongoing interest. 

The three countries have been engaged in discussions with Saab to jointly operate its GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft since 2023, with the company stating

