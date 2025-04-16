Sweden requests approval to pursue Gripen and GlobalEye sales to Peru and Denmark
Sweden has urged its parliament to approve potential export sales for Saab’s JAS 39 Gripen and GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning (AEW&C) aircraft with supporting equipment to Peru and Denmark, respectively.
The proposal came from the newly published Spring amending budget bill, published 15 April, which contained amendments concerning the government’s expenditure for 2025.
Discussions between Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland over the Nordic countries having a joint intelligence capability pool has been a topic of ongoing interest.
The three countries have been engaged in discussions with Saab to jointly operate its GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft since 2023, with the company stating
