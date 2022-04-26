Sweden orders new Gripen launch system

Angola orders three Airbus C295s
With this new order, the National Air Force of Angola becomes the 38th C295 operator worldwide.
Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for the development and integration of a new launch system for Gripen C/D and Gripen E.
The order is valued at SEK 400 million ($40 million) and was placed during the first quarter.
The new launch system included in the order is to be integrated for air-to-air missiles and countermeasure pods on Gripen C/D and Gripen E.
The contract also includes options for subsequent series orders of launcher systems.
The launchers can be integrated with existing variants of weapon pylons and can carry all Gripen air-to-air missiles.
The launcher is mounted to the aircraft’s weapon pylons and has a sophisticated connection between the aircraft and the weapons mounted on the launcher.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Sweden has ordered 60 Gripen Es and currently operated 95 Gripen C/Ds.
AeroVironment has announced it will donate over 100 Quantix Recon UAS to Ukraine, independently of the US government.
Embraer has delivered the last modernised AF-1B fighter aircraft to the Brazilian Navy.
The US has sent aircraft parts to Ukraine enlarging its operational fleet of fighter jets, while both the US and Ukraine deny any transfer of whole MiG-29s has occurred.
The UH-60V Black Hawk, based on OpenLift architecture, has achieved an airworthiness award allowing flight in all weather conditions.
As Serbia was already taking steps to expand and modernise its air force before the Ukraine war, has how the conflict altered its defence policy and which security partners is it now looking towards?