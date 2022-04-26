Sweden orders new Gripen launch system

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for the development and integration of a new launch system for Gripen C/D and Gripen E.

The order is valued at SEK 400 million ($40 million) and was placed during the first quarter.

The new launch system included in the order is to be integrated for air-to-air missiles and countermeasure pods on Gripen C/D and Gripen E.

The contract also includes options for subsequent series orders of launcher systems.

The launchers can be integrated with existing variants of weapon pylons and can carry all Gripen air-to-air missiles.

The launcher is mounted to the aircraft’s weapon pylons and has a sophisticated connection between the aircraft and the weapons mounted on the launcher.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Sweden has ordered 60 Gripen Es and currently operated 95 Gripen C/Ds.