Sweden signs contract for $552 million Gripen E/F sale to Thailand
Sweden and Thailand have officially confirmed the sale of four Gripen E/F aircraft, produced by Saab.
The Swedish manufacturer signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to approve the sale of four Gripen E/F aircraft to Thailand.
The contract, signed on 25 August, confirmed the sale of the aircraft – which includes one Gripen F and three Gripen E. It also included associated equipment, support and training at a total cost of SEK5.3 billion (US$552 million).
Saab also confirmed that it signed a contract with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to deliver a long-term offset package,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
DSEI 2025: Saab unveils new CUAS missile solution to defeat UAS swarms
The Nimbrix missile has been developed and tested over the last year and is Saab’s latest cost-effective answer to help armed forces counteract escalating numbers of uncrewed aerial threats on the battlefield.
-
Will drone motherships form part of tomorrow’s warfare?
While motherships offer multiple operational advantages, the changes in the character of warfare may bring new tactics to the battlefield, reducing their role.
-
Tactical UAS: mission-driven innovation for a new battlefield era
As global conflicts evolve and the limitations of traditional UAS become clear, Aeronautics is redefining the tactical unmanned aerial systems space with platforms that prioritize survivability, flexibility, and mission effectiveness.
-
Australian Government looks inwards to drop Chinese-made DJI drones
Over the next decade the Australian Department of Defence (DoD) says it will invest some A$600 million of approved funding into the development and introduction of a range of airborne, surface and subsurface uncrewed systems.