Sweden signs contract for $552 million Gripen E/F sale to Thailand

Sweden and Thailand have officially confirmed the sale of four Gripen E/F aircraft, produced by Saab.

The Swedish manufacturer signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to approve the sale of four Gripen E/F aircraft to Thailand.

The contract, signed on 25 August, confirmed the sale of the aircraft – which includes one Gripen F and three Gripen E. It also included associated equipment, support and training at a total cost of SEK5.3 billion (US$552 million).

Saab also confirmed that it signed a contract with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to deliver a long-term offset package,