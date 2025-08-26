To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden signs contract for $552 million Gripen E/F sale to Thailand

26th August 2025 - 13:01 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The Royal Thai Air Force will receive the first four aircraft to modernise its air force. (Photo: Saab)

The confirmed order now makes Thailand the third country to operate the Gripen E/F aircraft, after sales to Sweden and Brazil.

Sweden and Thailand have officially confirmed the sale of four Gripen E/F aircraft, produced by Saab.

The Swedish manufacturer signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to approve the sale of four Gripen E/F aircraft to Thailand.

The contract, signed on 25 August, confirmed the sale of the aircraft – which includes one Gripen F and three Gripen E. It also included associated equipment, support and training at a total cost of SEK5.3 billion (US$552 million).

Saab also confirmed that it signed a contract with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to deliver a long-term offset package,

