“Strong year” ahead as Saab sees uptick in order potential for GlobalEye and Gripen aircraft
Saab has said it is looking at a “strong year” for contracts as the business closed out a solid Q3 with US$21 billion order bookings across the company and a 34% increase in its aeronautics business area.
Speaking to reporters during its Q3 earnings call, CEO Micael Johansson said the company was seeing traction and high demand on a number of campaigns for its platforms – particularly on Gripen and GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft.
France selected the GlobalEye aircraft in June 2025 at the Paris Air Show for its airborne early warning requirement, with Johansson saying during the call that Saab was
