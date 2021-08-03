Stingray set for carrier test

Military eyes potential uses for Baikal
The successor to the An-2 light multipurpose aircraft could find favour with the Russian MoD when it is equipped with an indigenous engine.
The MQ-25A Stingray unmanned tanker aircraft for the USN is moving towards IOC in 2025, CAPT Chad Reed, PMA-268 programme manager at Naval Air Systems Command, said on 2 August during a briefing at the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference.
Reed said that the high-priority programme reflects the ‘vital importance’ of fielding Stingray ‘as soon as possible as an accelerated acquisition programme’.
If the IOC schedule holds, it would mean that the Stingray programme goes ‘from contract to carrier’ in six and a half years, he added.
Boeing is building seven MQ-25A UAVs (four for engineering development and three for system ...
Horizon Aerospace Technologies has released BlackFish, a Sat Phone SIGINT system.
BAE Systems has announced its new advance APWS guidance kit for precision-guided rockets.
Hellenic Navy trials Camcopter S-100 UAS for a week.
India's pursuit of C-UAS solutions is haphazard, and more needs to be done to coordinate efforts and systems.
Leonardo completes the delivery of the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Montijo, Portugal