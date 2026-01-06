To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Spain moves ahead with transport, intelligence and training aircraft modernisation efforts

Spain moves ahead with transport, intelligence and training aircraft modernisation efforts

6th January 2026 - 13:07 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

A render of a future Spanish intelligence aircraft. (Photo: Airbus Defence and Space)

Confirming its C295 order in late December, the Spanish Ministry of Defence also awarded Airbus with its Hurjet procurement contract and both Airbus and Indra with a contract to investigate a proposed Signals Intelligence aircraft solution by 2028.

Spain has disclosed ongoing efforts to modernise its transport, intelligence and training aircraft, with Airbus taking all three contracts with the country’s order for 18 C295 aircraft and announcements by the Spanish Ministry of Defence (MoD) for a study on future intelligence aircraft and Hurjet training system contract award.

On 29 December, the MoD selected Airbus and Indra Group to carry out a definition study for a future Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) aircraft for the Spanish Air Force.

The €16 million (US$18 million) contract will take place over 18 months and will “cover the analysis and definition” of a suitable platform based on

