Spain moves ahead with transport, intelligence and training aircraft modernisation efforts
Spain has disclosed ongoing efforts to modernise its transport, intelligence and training aircraft, with Airbus taking all three contracts with the country’s order for 18 C295 aircraft and announcements by the Spanish Ministry of Defence (MoD) for a study on future intelligence aircraft and Hurjet training system contract award.
On 29 December, the MoD selected Airbus and Indra Group to carry out a definition study for a future Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) aircraft for the Spanish Air Force.
The €16 million (US$18 million) contract will take place over 18 months and will “cover the analysis and definition” of a suitable platform based on
