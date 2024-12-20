To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Spain makes order for 25 Eurofighter Typhoons

20th December 2024 - 15:03 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The Halcon programme and Typhoon orders herald a significant upgrade of Spain’s airpower capabilities. (Photo: Airbus)

Known as the Halcon II programme, the order covers 21 single-seat and four twin-seat aircraft, set to be delivered between 2030 and 2035.

Eurofighter and the leaders of NETMA (the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency) have officially signed a contract for the Spanish Air and Space Force (SASF) to acquire 25 additional Typhoon fighters, Eurofighter has announced.

The order, known under the Halcon II programme, will reportedly cover delivery of 21 single-seat and four twin-seat Eurofighter aircraft to replace the F-18 fleet operated by the SASF. The aircraft will be delivered to the air force between 2030 and 2035.

The new Eurofighters will be Tranche 4, equipped with advanced avionics, E-Scan radar and enhanced weapon systems capable of operating Brimstone III

