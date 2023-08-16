South Africa upgrades ageing C-130s for a second time
Marshall previously led a multi-year upgrade programme for the SAAF C-130 fleet roughly 20 years ago.
The programme entailed installation of a digital autopilot, flight displays, a navigation systems upgrade, communications and self-defence integration, and enhancements to the electrical generation system.
Since completion of these upgrades, in-country maintenance of the fleet has been performed by Denel (a state-owned maintenance, repair and overhaul facility).
Marshall will initially modify one aircraft, replacing the existing Secondary Flight Display (SFD) and implementing an Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast – Out (ADSB-Out) – an internationally required system for determining and periodically broadcasting the aircraft’s location without the use of ground-based interrogation signals.
Following testing and verification of these modifications on the first aircraft, Marshall will also supply Denel with service bulletin kits containing all parts, components and instructions needed to perform the same modifications on four additional C-130 aircraft in South Africa.
Marshall will also train Denel and SAAF technicians on the modification implementation processes. Under the new contract, Marshall will also perform depth maintenance, which will involve comprehensive inspections, repairs, and rectification.
The first of the SAAF aircraft arrived at Cambridge, UK on Friday 11 August ahead of modification work.
