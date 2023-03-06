Skydweller solar-powered aircraft achieves first autonomous flight

Last month, Skydweller, a large solar-powered UAV, made its first fully autonomous flight.

The aircraft can stay aloft for months or more than a year and is being offered as a concept for military intelligence applications.

Speaking to Shephard, Skydweller Aero CEO Robert Miller said: ‘We are a 365-day-a-year aircraft and can carry up to 800lb, depending on the time of year and latitude.

‘We supply, on average, 2 kilowatts over the course of a 24-hour day. We will use the same sensors that are flying on MQ-1C, MQ-9, King Air and PC-12 platforms.’

The solar-powered aircraft can