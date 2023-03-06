Skydweller solar-powered aircraft achieves first autonomous flight
Last month, Skydweller, a large solar-powered UAV, made its first fully autonomous flight.
The aircraft can stay aloft for months or more than a year and is being offered as a concept for military intelligence applications.
Speaking to Shephard, Skydweller Aero CEO Robert Miller said: ‘We are a 365-day-a-year aircraft and can carry up to 800lb, depending on the time of year and latitude.
‘We supply, on average, 2 kilowatts over the course of a 24-hour day. We will use the same sensors that are flying on MQ-1C, MQ-9, King Air and PC-12 platforms.’
The solar-powered aircraft can
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Boeing joins Airbus team in bid for UK New Medium Helicopter
Boeing has teamed up with the Airbus-led H175M Task Force in the $1.15bn New Medium Helicopter programme bid to replace the UK armed forces' ageing Puma fleet from 2025.
-
Past financial woes won't affect US Air Force E-7A programme, Boeing says
Boeing said its recent financial issues on other defence programmes will not affect the USAF's E-7A programme and the first aircraft is expected to be operational by 2027.
-
UK denies Saudi participation in 6th-generation fighter programme
The UK has categorically stated that the agreement signed between the two countries is unrelated to FCAS or the Global Combat Air Programme despite Saudi announcements.