To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Skydweller solar-powered aircraft achieves first autonomous flight

6th March 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Ian Parker in London

RSS

Skydweller Aero has seen interest from Five Eyes and NATO countries. (Photo: Skydweller Aero)

Skydweller Aero's solar-powered solution completed its first fully autonomous flight and is being offered for military intelligence use.

Last month, Skydweller, a large solar-powered UAV, made its first fully autonomous flight.

The aircraft can stay aloft for months or more than a year and is being offered as a concept for military intelligence applications.

Speaking to Shephard, Skydweller Aero CEO Robert Miller said: ‘We are a 365-day-a-year aircraft and can carry up to 800lb, depending on the time of year and latitude.

‘We supply, on average, 2 kilowatts over the course of a 24-hour day. We will use the same sensors that are flying on MQ-1C, MQ-9, King Air and PC-12 platforms.’

The solar-powered aircraft can

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Ian Parker

Author

Ian Parker

Ian Parker became an aerospace and defence journalist in 1980 on Flight International and started …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us