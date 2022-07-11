To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Singapore’s MRTT fleet to receive A3R capability

11th July 2022 - 23:03 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

RSS

RSAF A330 MRTT ‘764’ is the SMART MRTT test aircraft, seen here in a refuelling trial with an F-16D+ in early 2021. Airbus announced completion of the development phase of the programme in May 2021. (Photo: Airbus)

Singapore’s full fleet of six MRTTs will receive an automated aerial refuelling system, with the first aircraft to be delivered in the months ahead.

Singapore will soon receive its first A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) with automated air-to-air refuelling (A3R) upgrade. This was announced by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a media interview ahead of Singapore Armed Forces Day on 1 July.

Responding to an enquiry from Shephard, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed that the capability will be rolled out to all six Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) MRTTs. The first upgraded aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2022.

It was revealed in February 2020 that Singapore would partner with Airbus on the SMART MRTT programme, which

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us