Singapore’s MRTT fleet to receive A3R capability

Singapore will soon receive its first A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) with automated air-to-air refuelling (A3R) upgrade. This was announced by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a media interview ahead of Singapore Armed Forces Day on 1 July.

Responding to an enquiry from Shephard, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed that the capability will be rolled out to all six Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) MRTTs. The first upgraded aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2022.

It was revealed in February 2020 that Singapore would partner with Airbus on the SMART MRTT programme, which