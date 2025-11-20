Singapore’s Hermes 900 buy to enhance multi-domain ISR capabilities
Singapore has confirmed the acquisition of the Elbit Systems Hermes 900 medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) uncrewed aerial system (UAS), noting that it was selected after “robust and thorough evaluations”.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said it will begin taking delivery of the Hermes 900 progressively, with the new platform set to replace its nearly two-decade-old Hermes 450 fleet as part of the Singapore Armed Forces’ SAF 2040 transformation efforts.
The delivery schedule and the total number of aircraft to be procured have not been disclosed.
The announcement corroborates earlier speculation from March 2021 that Singapore had selected the Hermes
