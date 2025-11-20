To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Singapore’s Hermes 900 buy to enhance multi-domain ISR capabilities

Singapore’s Hermes 900 buy to enhance multi-domain ISR capabilities

20th November 2025 - 13:35 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

RSS

Singapore joins Philippines and Thailand as Hermes 900 operators in the region. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Drawing on its endurance and substantial payload capacity, the Hermes 900 would provide a boost to Singapore’s ISR capabilities, particularly in the maritime domain.

Singapore has confirmed the acquisition of the Elbit Systems Hermes 900 medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) uncrewed aerial system (UAS), noting that it was selected after “robust and thorough evaluations”.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said it will begin taking delivery of the Hermes 900 progressively, with the new platform set to replace its nearly two-decade-old Hermes 450 fleet as part of the Singapore Armed Forces’ SAF 2040 transformation efforts.

The delivery schedule and the total number of aircraft to be procured have not been disclosed.

The announcement corroborates earlier speculation from March 2021 that Singapore had selected the Hermes

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us