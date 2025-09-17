To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Singapore P-8A buy integral to future maritime domain awareness network

Singapore P-8A buy integral to future maritime domain awareness network

17th September 2025 - 09:30 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

RSS

Singapore’s P-8 procurement could also lead to increased interoperability with partners, including Australia. (Photo: Australian Defence Force)

Singapore’s acquisition of the Boeing P-8A Poseidon will be part of a maritime domain awareness network that could include unmanned aerial systems.

Singapore confirmed plans to acquire four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) on 10 September, during an official visit to the United States by Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Chan provided additional details on 12 September following a visit to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, where the Singapore Armed Forces is conducting Exercise Forging Sabre 2025 – its biennial integrated sense-and-strike exercise.

He confirmed that the aircraft will be inducted into service in the “early 2030s” and that there will be “different platforms with different capabilities” augmenting the P-8As “to provide an enhanced maritime situational awareness on the maritime

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us