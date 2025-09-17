Singapore P-8A buy integral to future maritime domain awareness network
Singapore confirmed plans to acquire four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) on 10 September, during an official visit to the United States by Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing.
Chan provided additional details on 12 September following a visit to Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, where the Singapore Armed Forces is conducting Exercise Forging Sabre 2025 – its biennial integrated sense-and-strike exercise.
He confirmed that the aircraft will be inducted into service in the “early 2030s” and that there will be “different platforms with different capabilities” augmenting the P-8As “to provide an enhanced maritime situational awareness on the maritime
