Singapore Airshow: KF-21 captures Asia-Pacific and European export interest

A model of the KF-21 Boramae on display at the Singapore Airshow. (Photo: Tim Martin)

KAI has held talks with potential KF-21 fighter jet export customers from Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The KAI KF-21 Boramae 4.5-generation fighter has attracted the attention of potential buyers from Asia-Pacific and Europe, as the manufacturer begins to ramp up preparations for the first flight of the new jet in July.

KAI has completed production of four aircraft to undergo testing as part of an engineering, manufacturing and development (EMD) phase underwritten by South Korea.

The EMD will cover ground tests, flight tests, armament tests and a number of other airworthiness items, all to be held at the KAI facility in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.

‘We expect to complete testing in less than two years and begin production in 2024,’ Jae Yun Park, aircraft business development manager at KAI, told Shephard.

In all, six prototypes are expected to undergo testing before production begins.

‘Roughly [production will cover] three squadrons and available to export customers after that,' Jae said. 'The government is going to decide and let us know when exactly it will be available for export programmes. Some [of those interested] are in Asia-Pacific and some are in Europe.’

Park added that the US government would have to give export approval for KF-21 weapons packages before any such sales could move forward.

Name KF-21 Boramae Supplier KAI – Korea Aerospace Industries Status Developmental Length 16.9m Width 11.2m Height 4.7m Max Speed 1,400km/h Max Payload 17,000lb MTOW 56,400lb Engines 2

Positioned by the manufacturer as an affordable mid-class fighter available in single- and tandem-seat configurations, the KF-21 bears a similarity to the F-35. This is thought to be linked to Lockheed Martin providing technical assistance to KAI.

The in-development fighter features a Hanwha Systems AESA radar, EW suite, infrared search and track pod and an EO targeting pod.

Once in full production, the KF-21 will replace Republic of Korea Air Force F-4E Phantom II and F-5E/F types.

Indonesia has also invested in funding the aircraft but, having placed an order for 42 Dassault Rafales on 10 February and receiving approval from the US State Department to buy 36 Boeing F-15 Eagles (designated F-15ID) on the same day, its commitment to the KF-21 — and an expected order of 50 aircraft — looks increasingly uncertain.