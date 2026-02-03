Singapore Airshow 2026: Boeing eyes $65 billion Asia-Pacific market despite Indonesia F-15 halt

Boeing Defense, Space and Security has revealed that it foresees a potential market opportunity of US$65 billion in Asia-Pacific for its defence and services arm – despite no longer pursuing its Indonesia campaign for F-15EX fighter jets.

Speaking at the Singapore Airshow 2026, Bernd Peters, VP of business development and strategy at Boeing Defense, Space and Security, confirmed that Indonesia was “no longer an active campaign” for the company.

“We remain deeply committed to the government of Indonesia and the military needs. We have an installed base of AH-64E Apaches as well as wave gliders. We’re going to continue to