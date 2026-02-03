To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Singapore Airshow 2026: Boeing eyes $65 billion Asia-Pacific market despite Indonesia F-15 halt

Singapore Airshow 2026: Boeing eyes $65 billion Asia-Pacific market despite Indonesia F-15 halt

3rd February 2026 - 14:03 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Singapore

Indonesia first signed an MoU for 24 F-15EX aircraft in 2023. (Photo: USAF)

With a growing customer list and portfolio expansion in the region, the company has said that it has a strong ongoing commitment to Asia-Pacific.

Boeing Defense, Space and Security has revealed that it foresees a potential market opportunity of US$65 billion in Asia-Pacific for its defence and services arm – despite no longer pursuing its Indonesia campaign for F-15EX fighter jets.

Speaking at the Singapore Airshow 2026, Bernd Peters, VP of business development and strategy at Boeing Defense, Space and Security, confirmed that Indonesia was “no longer an active campaign” for the company.

“We remain deeply committed to the government of Indonesia and the military needs. We have an installed base of AH-64E Apaches as well as wave gliders. We’re going to continue to

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter.

Read full bio

