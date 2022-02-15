Singapore Airshow 2022: RSAF begins to receive upgraded F-16s

An F-16C from 143 Squadron of the RSAF, pictured during its aerial display at the Singapore Airshow 2022. (Photo: Roy Choo)

Deliveries of locally upgraded F-16s to the Republic of Singapore Air Force began in mid-2021.

The chief of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has confirmed that deliveries have begun of upgraded Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

In response to written questions from the media on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow, Maj Gen Kelvin Khong stated that the first modernised F-16s arrived in June 2021. He added that subsequent deliveries will be rolled out progressively.

Thus far, observers have noted three upgraded aircraft operating in Singapore, all of them the F-16D+ (Advanced Block 52) configuration model flown by 145 Squadron. They generally resemble the pre-upgrade F-16 apart from missing the blade antenna under the nose and air scoops on the spine.

Some of the pilots were also using the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS), which replaced the Elbit DASH-3 system in use since the early 2000s.

Notably, the three upgraded F-16D+ aircraft were not carrying conformal fuel tanks, which are a common sight, although this could be because of ongoing flight test work.

Most of the RSAF F-16 upgrade work is being performed by ST Engineering as a local subcontractor to Lockheed Martin. In early 2020, an RSAF F-16C was also spotted at Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth facility in the US after modification work, before deploying to Edwards AFB for flight tests with the USAF’s 416th Flight Test Squadron.

Shephard understands that another F-16D+ fighter could be undergoing evaluation by the same test squadron.

A $2.43 billion MLU of the 60-aircraft RSAF F-16C/D/D+ fleet was approved by the US State Department in May 2015. The upgrade package comprised the integration of the Northrop Grumman AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar, JHMCS, modular mission computers, Link 16 tactical data links, and the integration of weapons such as the AIM-9X, GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs and Joint Direct Attack Munitions.

Khong mentioned that the upgraded F-16s will be flown for at least another decade, and the RSAF will work towards replacing the type thereafter. Singapore ordered four Lockheed Martin F-35B short take-off and vertical landing aircraft in 2019, with deliveries expected around 2026.

The F-35Bs will initially be stationed in the US for test and evaluation. Follow-on orders, which are common in RSAF fighter procurements, are expected.