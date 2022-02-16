Singapore Airshow 2022: Astronautics enhances situational awareness for Peruvian Hercules aircrew

View of the modernised L-100-20 cockpit for the Peruvian Air Force with Badger integrated flight display system. (Photo: Astronautics)

The second of three Peruvian Air Force L-100 Hercules has undergone a cockpit avionics upgrade.

Astronautics has completed the cockpit modernisation of a second L-100-20 Hercules transport aircraft for the Peruvian Air Force (FAP).

The Peruvian Air Force operates four L-100s according to Shephard Defence Insight. The aircraft is the civilian variant of the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules.

The second upgraded aircraft has been accepted by the FAP, US-based Astronautics announced during the Singapore Airshow 2022 on 15-18 February.

As the prime contractor and lead systems integrator in an avionics modernisation programme for the FAP, Astronautics installed its Badger integrated flight display system turns the flight deck into an all-glass cockpit for enhanced situational awareness.

Astronautics installed digital interfaces and displays, enhanced functionality, and additional safety features which provide information such as traffic, terrain, and weather.

Badger also enables a night-vision capability for pilots depending on customer requirements. The integrated flight display system includes six 6×8-inch LCD displays with dual engine data concentrator units.

Astronautics was the prime contractor for cockpit modernisation of Brazilian Air Force C-130s and it has provided Badger display systems for C-130s operated by the Chilean, Saudi Arabian and UAE air forces.