Singapore Airshow 2026: Embraer still sees future C-390 opportunities in region following RSAF snub
Embraer has announced ongoing traction for its C-390 Millennium and Super Tucano in the Asia-Pacific region, with the company revealing a slew of new orders and upgrade contracts at the Singapore Airshow 2026 for both aircraft.
The company foresees an addressable market opportunity for the C-390 of 184 aircraft, along with 90 units for its Super Tucano over the next 20 years – representing around 40% and 20% of the global addressable market, respectively.
Embraer has so far delivered more than 12 units of its C-390 Millennium worldwide and is aiming to ramp up to 10 units a year by 2030. The
