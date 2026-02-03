To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Singapore Airshow 2026: Embraer still sees future C-390 opportunities in region following RSAF snub

Singapore Airshow 2026: Embraer still sees future C-390 opportunities in region following RSAF snub

3rd February 2026 - 15:35 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Singapore

Uzbekistan is the latest country to select the C-390 Millennium, becoming the aircraft﻿’s first Central Asian customer. (Photo: Embraer)

The company disclosed several defence contracts and upgrades for its defence aircraft at the show, including additional Super Tucano orders and a new C-390 Millennium customer, Uzbekistan.

Embraer has announced ongoing traction for its C-390 Millennium and Super Tucano in the Asia-Pacific region, with the company revealing a slew of new orders and upgrade contracts at the Singapore Airshow 2026 for both aircraft.

The company foresees an addressable market opportunity for the C-390 of 184 aircraft, along with 90 units for its Super Tucano over the next 20 years – representing around 40% and 20% of the global addressable market, respectively.

Embraer has so far delivered more than 12 units of its C-390 Millennium worldwide and is aiming to ramp up to 10 units a year by 2030. The

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell

