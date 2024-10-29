Sikorsky’s UH-60M Black Hawk given boost as Greece and Australia share fleet updates

The progression of Sikorsky’s UH-60M Black Hawk procurement and deliveries are continuing apace for both the Greek and Australian armed forces, following separate updates from Sikorsky and the Australian Department of Defence (DoD).

The Australian Army recently outlined its progress with the UH-60M Black Hawk as it works to bring the helicopter into service. Several training activities are reportedly already underway including first-of-class flight trials.

The aircraft and crew have reportedly flown more than 1,400 hours in support of its introduction into the fleet. The fleet is due to achieve initial operational capability in the “coming months”, the DoD have