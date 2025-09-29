Sikorsky wins five-year $11 billion US Marine Corps contract for CH-53K helicopters

Helsing targets European market with new CA-1 combat drone
The UCAV, designed by Helsing’s subsidiary Grob Aircraft, will start ground tests in the coming months and is aiming to have a production-ready version by 2029.
Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky has been awarded a nearly US$11 billion contract from the US Navy to build up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters for the US Marine Corps (USMC).
The contract is the largest order for the CH-53K aircraft to date, with the USMC planning to eventually procure up to 200 aircraft. Currently, there are 20 CH-53K in service with the marines and the aircraft is on track for its first deployment in FY2027, according to the US Navy (USN).
An additional 63 aircraft are in “various stages of production and assembly” according to Lockheed Martin.
According to Sikorsky,
The potential foreign military sale for up to 400 missiles could be used to enhance Germany’s F-35 programme.
Affinity, which maintains and delivers the aircraft for the UK’s Military Flying Training System, is working on improving its fleet availability to meet UK armed forces’ training demands and boost training opportunities, while eyeing plans for overseas expansion.
The new variant was designed and tested in a little under two months, Raytheon said. The precision-strike weapon, as with the air-launched variant, is designed to be used in GPS-contested areas.
The company is working on making its first flight semi-autonomous and is reportedly closing in on a date for getting the CCA into the air.
The sixth-generation aircraft was previously targeted to fly during President Trump’s administration, with this date the first insight into the US Air Force’s plans to field the aircraft.