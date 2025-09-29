To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Sikorsky wins five-year $11 billion US Marine Corps contract for CH-53K helicopters

Sikorsky wins five-year $11 billion US Marine Corps contract for CH-53K helicopters

29th September 2025 - 13:55 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The US Marine Corps currently has 20 CH-53K in its fleet. (Photo: Lockheed Martin Sikorsky)

The follow-on order for CH-53K helicopters is the largest one to date for the type and will see deliveries carried out from 2029 to 2034.

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky has been awarded a nearly US$11 billion contract from the US Navy to build up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters for the US Marine Corps (USMC).

The contract is the largest order for the CH-53K aircraft to date, with the USMC planning to eventually procure up to 200 aircraft. Currently, there are 20 CH-53K in service with the marines and the aircraft is on track for its first deployment in FY2027, according to the US Navy (USN).

An additional 63 aircraft are in “various stages of production and assembly” according to Lockheed Martin.

According to Sikorsky,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us