Shield AI to provide V-BAT UAS to US Coast Guard
Shield AI will provide surveillance services to the US Coast Guard (USCG) under a US$198.1 million contract using its V-BAT vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS.
The deal is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity firm fixed-price contract to provide Contractor Owned Contractor Operated (COCO) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) services.
In a statement, the USCG said the UAS would operate from cutters and provide fully automated flight operations. It has a minimum endurance of 12 hours of flight time daily and the ability to provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The payload will include electro-optical and infrared sensors and communications relays and be capable of providing surveillance, detection, classification and identification for all of the host cutter’s operational missions.
The contract includes installation and de-installation of the UAS capability and pilot and mission training. Initially, the contract will be used to continue UAS capability on the national security cutter class but the contract can be used to support additional cutter classes in the future.
Shephard Defence Insight noted that the contract, which will run until 2029, has been structured as five one-year ordering periods and estimated that the procurement programme would be for up to 396 units.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability moves ahead with development contracts
The Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme is a transnational effort across NATO to replace a range of helicopters which are expected to begin retiring from the mid-2030s.
-
Raytheon strikes deal with new rocket motor maker to secure supply chain
Raytheon has seen increased demand for its missiles in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war where Kyiv has been using air-to-air missiles for ground-based air-defence.
-
European Common Radar System Mk2 begins ground-testing in UK
BAE Systems hopes to work out any issues before the radar is sent for flight testing.
-
Boeing to upgrade software for KC-46A tanker
The KC-46A upgrades will improve the platform’s mission readiness, performance in challenged airspace and rapid deployment capabilities.
-
Teledyne FLIR promotes ITAR-free Star SAFIRE imaging payload at FIA
The Ultraforce 380-HDc, launched at Farnborough International Airshow, builds on Teledyne FLIR’s successful Star SAFIRE family of systems and is aimed at both the military and security markets.
-
Dutch and Austrian governments collaborate on Embraer C-390 acquisition at Farnborough
The two nations will split the acquisition of the C-390s to boost their airlift capacities.