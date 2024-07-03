Shield AI to provide V-BAT UAS to US Coast Guard

Shield AI will provide surveillance services to the US Coast Guard (USCG) under a US$198.1 million contract using its V-BAT vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS.

The deal is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity firm fixed-price contract to provide Contractor Owned Contractor Operated (COCO) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) services.

In a statement, the USCG said the UAS would operate from cutters and provide fully automated flight operations. It has a minimum endurance of 12 hours of flight time daily and the ability to provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The payload will include electro-optical and infrared sensors and communications relays and be capable of providing surveillance, detection, classification and identification for all of the host cutter’s operational missions.

The contract includes installation and de-installation of the UAS capability and pilot and mission training. Initially, the contract will be used to continue UAS capability on the national security cutter class but the contract can be used to support additional cutter classes in the future.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that the contract, which will run until 2029, has been structured as five one-year ordering periods and estimated that the procurement programme would be for up to 396 units.

