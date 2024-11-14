Second tranche of UAVs for Replicator programme announced
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced which additional capabilities have been selected for its Replicator programme. This second tranche, or Replicator 1.2, will include systems in the air and maritime domain, alongside integrated software enablers.
Included in the acquisition are Anduril Industries’ Ghost-X, Performance Drone Works’ C-100 and the Altius-600M loitering munition. They will be added to the first tranche of selected systems – such as the Switchblade 600 – announced earlier in 2024. It also includes additional systems that remain classified, including long-range strike capabilities and maritime uncrewed systems.
These additional purchases will contribute to ongoing
