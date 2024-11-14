To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Second tranche of UAVs for Replicator programme announced

14th November 2024 - 16:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell

RSS

Ghost-X, an upgraded variant of Anduril's small rotary-wing Ghost UAV, features an increased payload capability and longer flight time. (Photo: Anduril)

The capabilities of the selected systems add to those in the first tranche announced earlier this year by the US Department of Defense.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced which additional capabilities have been selected for its Replicator programme. This second tranche, or Replicator 1.2, will include systems in the air and maritime domain, alongside integrated software enablers.

Included in the acquisition are Anduril Industries’ Ghost-X, Performance Drone Works’ C-100 and the Altius-600M loitering munition. They will be added to the first tranche of selected systems – such as the Switchblade 600 – announced earlier in 2024. It also includes additional systems that remain classified, including long-range strike capabilities and maritime uncrewed systems.

These additional purchases will contribute to ongoing

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter.

Read full bio

