Saab partners with Helsing to get AI on Gripen E aircraft

Saab has announced that it will be partnering with artificial intelligence (AI) development firm Helsing to harness and deploy the company’s advanced AI software into its Gripen E aircraft.

Announced at IQPC’s International Fighter Conference 2024 in Berlin, the partnership, named ‘Project Beyond’, will reportedly aim to integrate Helsing’s AI data into the aircraft and allow it to gain autonomous capabilities, streamline mission tasks and reduce pilot workload.

“We’re not talking about a separate computer,” said Johan Segertoft, VP – head of business unit Gripen at Saab. “We’re dropping it [AI] into the heart of the Gripen, utilising all the data that