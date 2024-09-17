Saab delivers fifth and final GlobalEye to UAE

US Air Force eyes multi-orbit SATCOM capabilities
The service is interested in the benefits it can provide such as network throughput, low latency, and resiliency for encrypted and non-encrypted communications.
Saab announced on 17 September that it had delivered the fifth and final GlobalEye to the UAE completing a contract for the delivery of five aircraft within 10 years of the order being signed. The first aircraft was only delivered five years ago.
In 2015, Abu Dhabi became the launch export customer of the GlobalEye when it signed a US$1.3 billion development and production contract for two aircraft. This was followed by a $238 million agreement for the third system in 2017, with a $1 billion follow-on deal for two more aircraft in 2021.
In January this year, the Swedish defence firm signed an additional $190 million three-year contract with the UAE to provide in-service support for the Gulf nation’s GlobalEyes.
GlobalEye is a multi-domain AEW&C with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land and provides real-time information to defence force units.
Sweden is the only other contracted country and it is expecting deliveries of three aircraft to begin in 2027. Reports emerged in May 2023 that the Poland was considering the purchase of an unspecified number of GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft to reduce Polish dependence on the NATO early warning force based in Geilenkirchen.
Romania is set to get the go-ahead for the purchase of F-35s after approval by the US State Department. Challenges before pen is put to paper remain, however, despite US$34.9 billion for 156 F-35s and equipment and systems having been approved to date.
Japan ordered two KC-46A tanker aircraft under an FMS contract with the US Air Force awarded in December 2017. The deal was increased to six tankers with subsequent orders. Japan has now been approved for up to nine more aircraft.
ESEN has integrated its vision-based navigation system into ArduPilot providing an alternative PNT source for UAS.
The Next Generation Jammer-Low Band (NGJ-LB) is part of a larger NGJ system that will augment and ultimately replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System on the EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft.
The challenges of getting artificial intelligence into a jet fighter’s cockpit have proved considerable to date. BAE Systems will take a machine-learning approach to the problem.