Saab begins modification of first Swedish GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft

Bombardier has delivered the first Global 6000 aircraft to Saab that will be modified to become Sweden’s GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, the Swedish manufacturer has confirmed.

Saab took delivery of the first Bombardier aeroplane for Stockholm in July last year, but it remained in Canada until last week. Similarly, the second Global 6000 was formally transferred to Saab in November. However, it has been undergoing internal fittings and other preparations in Canada before it can be flown to Sweden.

Saab told Shephard last year that it could deliver a GlobalEye in 36 months once it received the Global