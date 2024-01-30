Saab begins modification of first Swedish GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft
Bombardier has delivered the first Global 6000 aircraft to Saab that will be modified to become Sweden’s GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, the Swedish manufacturer has confirmed.
Saab took delivery of the first Bombardier aeroplane for Stockholm in July last year, but it remained in Canada until last week. Similarly, the second Global 6000 was formally transferred to Saab in November. However, it has been undergoing internal fittings and other preparations in Canada before it can be flown to Sweden.
Saab told Shephard last year that it could deliver a GlobalEye in 36 months once it received the Global
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
US approves F-16 deal for Turkey and F-35 package for Greece
An historic day for US military sales to two Mediterranean powers will have a major impact on the region’s air power dynamics as deals worth a total of more than $31 billion were approved by the US government.
-
Indonesia receives latest C-130J Super Hercules
The Indonesian Air Force has officially received the fourth of five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft.
-
Leonardo’s AW149 and AW169M beat Airbus, Bell and Lockheed in North Macedonia
Macedonia has selected the Leonardo AW149 medium helicopter over Airbus, Bell and Lockheed Martin aircraft.
-
Northrop and Mitsubishi partner to enhance Japan’s air and missile defence network
The partnership between Northrop Grumann and Japan's Mitsubishi Electric will set out to integrate advanced solutions facilitating seamless sharing of target information among the Japanese Army.
-
Saab signs US$190 million GlobalEye contract with UAE
The UAE has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Saab to ensure its GlobalEye solution remains mission-ready.