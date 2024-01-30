To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab begins modification of first Swedish GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft

30th January 2024 - 14:33 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Saab said it could deliver a GlobalEye in 36 months once it received the Global 6000 from the manufacturer. (Photo: Saab on X)

Saab has begun the modification of the first Bombardier 6000 aircraft for the Swedish Air Force's GlobalEye programme.

Bombardier has delivered the first Global 6000 aircraft to Saab that will be modified to become Sweden’s GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, the Swedish manufacturer has confirmed. 

Saab took delivery of the first Bombardier aeroplane for Stockholm in July last year, but it remained in Canada until last week. Similarly, the second Global 6000 was formally transferred to Saab in November. However, it has been undergoing internal fittings and other preparations in Canada before it can be flown to Sweden.

Saab told Shephard last year that it could deliver a GlobalEye in 36 months once it received the Global

