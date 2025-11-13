Russian fighter jet exportability threatened by sanctions, says think tank

Russian combat aircraft production is becoming increasingly vulnerable to disruption and delays, with the country’s ability to compete on a global scale also potentially fading in the face of China’s own progress, a new report from defence and security think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has said.

According to the report, while Russian aircraft have historically beaten NATO competitors on price, the capability gap between NATO and Russian capabilities is widening. The impact of sanctions would close the price gap further, diminishing its exportability efforts.

Vulnerabilities in the Sukhoi supply chain have also hampered the country’s ability to ramp up production