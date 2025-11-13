To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Russian fighter jet exportability threatened by sanctions, says think tank

13th November 2025 - 08:45 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Sukhoi Su-57 aircraft. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The think tank realised its report just days before the Dubai Airshow, where the Su-57E Russian fighter jet and Yak-130M trainer and light attack aircraft will make their Middle Eastern debuts.

Russian combat aircraft production is becoming increasingly vulnerable to disruption and delays, with the country’s ability to compete on a global scale also potentially fading in the face of China’s own progress, a new report from defence and security think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has said.

According to the report, while Russian aircraft have historically beaten NATO competitors on price, the capability gap between NATO and Russian capabilities is widening. The impact of sanctions would close the price gap further, diminishing its exportability efforts.

Vulnerabilities in the Sukhoi supply chain have also hampered the country’s ability to ramp up production

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

