Russian fighter jet exportability threatened by sanctions, says think tank
Russian combat aircraft production is becoming increasingly vulnerable to disruption and delays, with the country’s ability to compete on a global scale also potentially fading in the face of China’s own progress, a new report from defence and security think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has said.
According to the report, while Russian aircraft have historically beaten NATO competitors on price, the capability gap between NATO and Russian capabilities is widening. The impact of sanctions would close the price gap further, diminishing its exportability efforts.
Vulnerabilities in the Sukhoi supply chain have also hampered the country’s ability to ramp up production
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: Anduril and Edge joint venture unveils Omen tailsitter UAV
The Group 3 UAV has also netted its first order from the UAE for 50 platforms, with full-scale production scheduled for 2028.
-
Analysis: South American domestic drone programmes fly high
While South American militaries will continue to import drone technology from extra-regional suppliers, the successful test of a locally manufactured kamikaze drone by the Brazilian Navy demonstrates the rising role of “made in South America” systems.
-
UAE: Domestic industries set to dominate the country’s $5.24 billion UAV market
The UAE is the second-highest spender on uncrewed aerial vehicles in the Middle East and the 15th-highest spender on the capability globally.
-
Raytheon, Lockheed sign with Avio to meet solid rocket motor production demand
Avio’s newly planned rocket motor plant in the US will help two of the country’s primes to increase their solid rocket motor output for their missile portfolios and meet future demand.
-
Taiwan to receive first MQ-9B drones by 2026
The delivery will include the first two of four MQ-9B aircraft to be received by the country, after the order was extended in 2024.