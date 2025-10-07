Royal Navy launches Project Vanquish to test carrier-launched drone
The UK Royal Navy (RN) has requested industry proposals for Project Vanquish; an initiative aimed at testing attritable, autonomous collaborative platforms (ACPs) to operate from the navy’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier (QEC).
Project Vanquish will look to deliver a technical demonstration at sea of an attritable, fixed-wing, short take-off and landing (STOL) ACP. The total estimated value for the demonstrator was £12 million (US$16.13 million), with a demonstration aiming to take place by 2026 – or within 18 months of the contract date.
The demonstration is estimated to run until December 2027 at the latest.
As a requirement for the platform,
