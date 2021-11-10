Rostec’s modernised rotorcraft takes maiden voyage

General Electric to trisect and transition to aviation
General Electric will divide into three separate companies, with a focus on healthcare, energy and aviation respectively.
The most advanced Ka-226T light helicopter developed by Rostec’s subsidiary, Russian Helicopters Holding Company, has commenced flight tests and made its first flight.
The new Ka-266T is the first Russian rotorcraft with fully digital design documentation.
The modernised helicopter was displayed for the first time at MAKS-2021 and the international debut of the Ka-226T abroad will take place at Dubai Airshow 2021.
Due to the helicopter’s suitability for operation at altitudes of up to 6.5km, the Ka-226T was given the working title ‘The Climber’.
It differs from previous models with its new design of the airframe and fuselage with enhanced aerodynamic characteristics and the modern lightweight materials used for the hull.
Ka-226T has a coaxial main rotor design which provides good controllability in thin air, resistance to strong side winds, high rate of climb and take-off / land-on ability at high altitudes.
Serial production of the upgraded Ka-66T helicopter is scheduled to begin in 2022 at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the first serially produced Ka-226T, built for the Russian Emergencies Ministry, was demonstrated at the HeliRussia exhibition in 2013.
In mid-December 2014 during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, an agreement was signed that is expected to lead to licensed production of the Ka-226T in the latter country.
KAI will support a fleet of 24 T-50IQ supersonic advanced trainer aircraft in service with the Iraqi Air Force.
Next Generation Low-Band Jammer to be installed aboard EA-18G aircraft as part of wider EW upgrade programme.
Lockheed Martin will produce 94 extended-range JASSM missiles for the USAF.
USAF chooses Lockheed Martin for a new decade of work under the ARES programme.
Thales Ground Master family of radars celebrated a milestone in September 2021 as it achieved its 100th deployment worldwide.