Rostec to showcase new aircraft decoy ammunition

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Technodinamika, a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation, has created the L376-2 Yagel (Lichen) decoy ammunition for airborne countermeasure systems used by military aviation.
The design will be showcased for the first time at the MILEX-2021 International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment.
The new decoy can protect aircraft from missiles with kinematic targeting systems.
These types of missiles are usually able to recognise and ignore traditional flare decoys that float behind the aircraft.
If a threat is detected, the aircraft fires off decoy cartridges, which disorient the guidance systems and divert enemy missiles.
Yagel is fired in the same direction the aircraft itself is moving, which allows it to deceive smart targeting systems of the enemy missiles before they reach their target.
The pilot can fire one decoy at a time or fire the entire set in one salvo in less than a second.
The new decoy is designed in a calibre of 50mm.
Rostec Armaments Cluster said ‘The product is twice as good as foreign counterparts in terms of operating time, radiant intensity and degree protection it offers to the aircraft. The decoy can be used at altitudes up to 20,000 metres and at speeds up to 1,500km/h.’
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.