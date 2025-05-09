To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Rolls-Royce wins $711 million contract to support UK Royal Air Force Typhoon engines

Rolls-Royce wins $711 million contract to support UK Royal Air Force Typhoon engines

9th May 2025 - 14:41 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The RAF has 130 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft in its fleet. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The contract covers maintenance and service for the EJ200 engine that powers the UK Royal Air Force’s Typhoon fleet.

Rolls-Royce has been awarded a five-year £563 million (US$711 million) contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the maintenance and service support of the EJ200 engines that power the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Typhoon aircraft.

Most of the work on the Typhoon Engine Support Solution (TESS) will take place at the Rolls-Royce headquarters in Bristol, with the contract supporting around 200 direct jobs, according to the MoD.

Rolls-Royce further added that the TESS would also provide a bridge to future capabilities such as the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the RAF currently has 130 Eurofighter

