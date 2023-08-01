To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall breaks ground on F-35 fuselage plant

1st August 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Germany announced in 2022 that it will purchase the fifth-generation F-35 combat jet to replace some of its Panavia Tornados. (Photo: US DoD)

The Rheinmetall F-35A factory is set to produce at least 400 fighter jet fuselages for Germany and other NATO operators.

Germany’s Rheinmetall began building a new factory that will produce fuselage sections for the F-35A fighter jet in the western town of Weeze.

The plant, which Rheinmetall calls ‘ultramodern’, is set to produce at least 400 jet fuselages from 2025 onward – of which up to 35 are for the German Armed Forces.

The other jets, with deliveries to begin in 2026, will likely be for other NATO F-35 operators.

The factory is estimated to cost around €200 million ($219 million) and will have an area of some 60,000 square metres. The project is a result of a partnership between

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

