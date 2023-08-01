Rheinmetall breaks ground on F-35 fuselage plant

Germany’s Rheinmetall began building a new factory that will produce fuselage sections for the F-35A fighter jet in the western town of Weeze.

The plant, which Rheinmetall calls ‘ultramodern’, is set to produce at least 400 jet fuselages from 2025 onward – of which up to 35 are for the German Armed Forces.

The other jets, with deliveries to begin in 2026, will likely be for other NATO F-35 operators.

The factory is estimated to cost around €200 million ($219 million) and will have an area of some 60,000 square metres. The project is a result of a partnership between