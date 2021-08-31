Republic of Korea to receive precision guided munitions

Army-2021: Izdelie 305 sees the light of day
Russian light multipurpose guided missile has probably seen combat in Syria and it was displayed at Army-2021 with an export designation.
The US State Department has approved a possible FMS of precision-guided munitions and related equipment to the Republic of Korea (ROK).
The contract has been valued at around $258 million and Boeing will be the principal contractor.
The ROK requested to buy 3,953 Joint Direct Attack Munition Guidance Kits, KMU-556 for GBU-31, 1,981 JDAM Guidance Kits, KMU-572 for GBU-38; and 1,179 JDAM Guidance Kits, KMU-572 for GBU-38 and 1,755 FMU-139 Fuze Systems.
DSU-42/B Detectors, Laser Illuminated Target for GBU-56, weapon spare parts, US Government and contractor engineering and support are also included in the contract.
JDAM guidance kits convert unguided bombs into all-weather smart munitions. JADM-equipped bombs are guided by an integrated inertial guidance system coupled to a GPS receiver.
Currently, JDAM kits are integrated onto aircraft platforms including the F-16, the ROK is likely to install their JADM kits onto their KF-16 fighter aircraft, which have been based on the F-16C/D.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, JDAM continues to be used by US forces and more than 26 international customers, including the ROK who reportedly have already received 1040 units.
This deal could be perceived as part of the ROK's broader military preparation for the transfer of wartime operational control from the hands of the US.
