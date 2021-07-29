Raytheon gains Lot 35 AMRAAM production contract

Australia looks for more sting in its Wasp replacement
The Australian Army wants to introduce a new small UAV within the next 2-3 years.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense on 28 July received a $482.89 million contract modification from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for Lot 35 production of the AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).
‘The modification provides for the exercise of the pre-priced options for Lot 35 production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities,’ the DoD announced.
Unclassified FMS sales to Canada, Hungary, Netherlands, Qatar and South Korea account for $137.47 million of the value of the contract modification.
Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of 31 May 2024.
