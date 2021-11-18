Rapid Dragon completes flight demonstration

MD-530F+ Attack Helicopters delivered to Lebanon
Six MD-530F+ Attack Helicopters have been delivered to the Lebanese Air Force, following the initial order in 2017.
The US Air Force Rapid Dragon program completed another successful flight demonstration on 3 November 2021.
The test demonstrated the deployment of a production long-range cruise missile separation test vehicle, a cruise missile without an engine and warhead, from the palletised weapons system.
While the aircraft was en-route to the White Sands Missile Range drop zone, the crew used a BLoS C2 node to receive new targeting data for the onboard battle management system, which was then uploaded to the palletised weapon.
This was a first-time achievement as all previous BLoS retargeting demonstrations sued a cruise missile emulator.
In addition to showcasing the utility of delivering stand-off munitions en masse via mobility aircraft, this demonstration repeated and validated several milestones.
It celebrated successful high-altitude airdrop using a modular Rapid Dragon deployment system, successful jettison of multiple weapons from the Rapid Dragon deployment system and weapon de-confliction through the clean separation of the STV and multiple cruise missile simulants.
This demonstration paves the way for the first deployment of a live long-range cruise missile underpowered flight from an AFSOC MC-130J.
The Rapid Dragon program is progressing from concept to powered flight/live fire within 24 months
Munition guidance kits for the UAE Armed Forces combine inertial measurement, satellite guidance and an optional semi-active laser seeker.
The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft was prominent in the flying display at the Dubai Airshow this year, as manufacturer HAL eyes first deliveries of the Mk1A variant by early 2023, and work continues on the more advanced Mk2.
Under fire for slow progress on A400M maintenance and retrofit activities, Airbus has said 'jointly defined measures' are now in place.
Spain joins the list of 13 customers as it placed an order with Airbus for the A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft.
A prototype AW609 performed its debut trade show demonstration flight and there is a hint of Saudi interest — but what about the potential sale of tiltrotors to the UAE?