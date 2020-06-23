To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

RAF Lossiemouth to undergo infrastructure upgrade

23rd June 2020 - 17:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

The UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on 23 June announced a £20 million ($25 million) contract to Galliford Try, for development of facilities at RAF Lossiemouth to accommodate Eurofighter Typhoons flown by 9 Squadron RAF.

Work will begin later this summer and is expected to last approximately two years, involving refurbishment of an existing hangar and construction of new technical and storage facilities.

It forms part of a wider redevelopment of RAF Lossiemouth which also includes a refurbished runway, facilities for the RAF P-8A Poseidon MPA fleet, and new and improved accommodation.

RAF Lossiemouth is now home to four squadrons of Typhoons in the  QRA role. 9 Squadron stood up with Typhoons in 2019, having made the transition from Tornados.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us