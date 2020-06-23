RAF Lossiemouth to undergo infrastructure upgrade

The UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on 23 June announced a £20 million ($25 million) contract to Galliford Try, for development of facilities at RAF Lossiemouth to accommodate Eurofighter Typhoons flown by 9 Squadron RAF.

Work will begin later this summer and is expected to last approximately two years, involving refurbishment of an existing hangar and construction of new technical and storage facilities.

It forms part of a wider redevelopment of RAF Lossiemouth which also includes a refurbished runway, facilities for the RAF P-8A Poseidon MPA fleet, and new and improved accommodation.

RAF Lossiemouth is now home to four squadrons of Typhoons in the QRA role. 9 Squadron stood up with Typhoons in 2019, having made the transition from Tornados.