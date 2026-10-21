UK A400M Saudi deployment highlights airlifter’s role as Airbus pursues upgrades
Recent developments for the A400M transport aircraft underscore the aircraft’s continued strategic importance, particularly in Europe, as the UK announced on 20 October its plans to send the airlifter to support Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks in the region.
The deployment to Saudi Arabia illustrates the A400M’s overseas support role, with the Royal Air Force (RAF) A400M to be used to transport defence assets in Saudi Arabia. The UK has supported the country with air defence equipment to help it defend itself against uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles, a UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson told Shephard.
The UK has also
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