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UK A400M Saudi deployment highlights airlifter’s role as Airbus pursues upgrades

21st October 2026 - 16:18 GMT | by Kim Moore in Liverpool, UK

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The A400M can operate on unpaved runways. (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus is developing new capabilities for its A400M transport aircraft as European countries consider future airlift requirements and the UK plans to deploy the aircraft to Saudi Arabia.

Recent developments for the A400M transport aircraft underscore the aircraft’s continued strategic importance, particularly in Europe, as the UK announced on 20 October its plans to send the airlifter to support Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks in the region.

The deployment to Saudi Arabia illustrates the A400M’s overseas support role, with the Royal Air Force (RAF) A400M to be used to transport defence assets in Saudi Arabia. The UK has supported the country with air defence equipment to help it defend itself against uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles, a UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson told Shephard.

The UK has also

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Kim Moore

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Kim Moore

Kim Moore has worked as a journalist and editor for more than 20 years, covering …

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