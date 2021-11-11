Production begins of first KC-390 destined for Hungary

RAAF enhances air operations capability with TAOT
Rohde & Schwarz says it is undertaking substantial upgrades of its Transportable Air Operations Tower.
Embraer on 11 November announced that structural assembly work is underway in Brazil of the first in a pair of KC-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft for Hungary, following the conclusion of a critical design review.
The manufacturer noted in a statement: ‘In the coming weeks, parts will be assembled to generate the structural panels and frames for the main components of the fuselage and semi-wings. The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2024.’
Hungary ordered two KC-390s plus associated services in November 2020 for an undisclosed price, although Shephard Defence Insight calculates a unit price of $85 million for the aircraft.
The fully NATO-compatible KC-390s will not only use a probe and drogue system to refuel Hungarian Air Force JAS 39 Gripen multirole fighter aircraft, but they will also be capable of performing medevac or humanitarian missions with an onboard intensive care unit.
Additional mission types identified by Embraer include troop transport, precision cargo airdrop and paratroop operations.
Brazil (28 aircraft) and Portugal (five) are the only other confirmed customers for the KC-390 to date.
Turkish Aerospace has converted a target drone into a kamikaze aircraft — but there is no sign yet of a timeline for entry into service.
China's progress on the heavylift AHL has been far less than rapid, but it is claimed a contract was recently signed to push things along.
The modernised Ka-226T flew for the first time during flight tests at the Mil and Kamov National Helicopter Centre.
General Electric will divide into three separate companies, with a focus on healthcare, energy and aviation respectively.
KAI will support a fleet of 24 T-50IQ supersonic advanced trainer aircraft in service with the Iraqi Air Force.