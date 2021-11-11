To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Production begins of first KC-390 destined for Hungary

11th November 2021 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Hungarian government and Embraer representatives attended a ceremony marking the start of production of the first KC-390 for Hungary. (Photo: Embraer)

The first of two KC-390s for Hungary is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Embraer on 11 November announced that structural assembly work is underway in Brazil of the first in a pair of KC-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft for Hungary, following the conclusion of a critical design review.

The manufacturer noted in a statement: ‘In the coming weeks, parts will be assembled to generate the structural panels and frames for the main components of the fuselage and semi-wings. The first aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in 2024.’

Hungary ordered two KC-390s plus associated services in November 2020 for an undisclosed price, although Shephard Defence Insight calculates a unit price of $85 million for the aircraft.

The fully NATO-compatible KC-390s will not only use a probe and drogue system to refuel Hungarian Air Force JAS 39 Gripen multirole fighter aircraft, but they will also be capable of performing medevac or humanitarian missions with an onboard intensive care unit.

Additional mission types identified by Embraer include troop transport, precision cargo airdrop and paratroop operations.

Brazil (28 aircraft) and Portugal (five) are the only other confirmed customers for the KC-390 to date.

