Primoco expands its European customer base
Czech Primoco UAV SE has sold two One 150 tactical UAVs to an unspecified new European customer, the company announced on 19 October.
‘In the coming weeks, we expect to announce new sales to several major customers which will ensure the company is profitable in 2022. Breakeven and delivering profitable growth with a debt-free business is a milestone that sets us ahead of almost all European aerospace manufacturers,’ said CEO Ladislav Semetkovský.
The UAV is designed for commercial and military use and can be configured to a customer's requirements by Primoco.
The aircraft's MTOW is 150kg, it has a 15h endurance, a 1,800km range and a cruising speed of 120km/h with a 30kg payload. It can take off and land fully autonomously.
Other customers who operated the One 150 include Finland, Malaysia and Russia.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, however, Primoco announced it was ceasing its activities in Russia and had sold its subsidiary AO Primoco BPLA, ending its six years of operations in the country.
