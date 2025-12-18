Portugal signals interest in establishing A-29N final assembly line
Portugal has expressed its interest in the establishment of a final assembly line for Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano, following on from its formal receipt of the first five A-29Ns for the Portuguese Air Force.
The country first ordered the NATO operational variant of the Super Tucano in December 2024 in a €200 million (US$209 million) investment – and was the first nation to do so.
Portuguese Minister of National Defence Nuno Melo said: “We are talking about a new proven ground air attack capability to support deployed national forces.
“We are also talking about new scenarios. The Super Tucano now offers
