Portugal signals interest in establishing A-29N final assembly line

Portugal has expressed its interest in the establishment of a final assembly line for Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano, following on from its formal receipt of the first five A-29Ns for the Portuguese Air Force.

The country first ordered the NATO operational variant of the Super Tucano in December 2024 in a €200 million (US$209 million) investment – and was the first nation to do so.

Portuguese Minister of National Defence Nuno Melo said: “We are talking about a new proven ground air attack capability to support deployed national forces.

“We are also talking about new scenarios. The Super Tucano now offers