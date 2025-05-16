Polish Armed Forces agrees deal to acquire 10,000 Warmate loitering munitions
What the framework agreement covers
A framework agreement signed between the Polish Ministry of National Defence and WB Group, the manufacturer of the Warmate loitering munition, will cover the acquisition of 1,000 sets, equating to 10,000 aircraft.
Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister W. Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the various procurement contracts would be signed cyclically, to allow the Polish Army to acquire the latest versions of the Warmate system. The agreement is valid until the end of 2035, with the head of the Polish defence ministry stating that the first contracts would be signed “in the near future”.
