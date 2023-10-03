Poland receives first Saab 340 AEW aircraft

The Polish Government announced in July 2023 it had placed an order for two Saab 340 AEW for approximately SEK600 million ($58 million) to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.

The aircraft is fitted with the Erieye radar and provides a detailed situational picture that can be used for military and civilian tasks including air surveillance and rescue operations.

Different configurations of Saab’s Erieye AEW/AEW&C system have been sold to nine countries, making it one of the most widely used airborne surveillance systems in the world.

The aircraft unveiled was previously built for the Swedish Air Force, which loaned it to the UAE pending delivery of the more advanced GlobalEye to that country.

Saab said in a statement: ‘The fast pace [of delivery] is a result of the efficient collaboration between Saab and the Polish Armed Forces and the fact that Saab has an ongoing production line for airborne early warning solutions.’

The PS-890 Erieye radar features active electronic array scanning which provides 160° on each side with a range of up to 450km. The aircraft is powered by two General Electric CT7-9B turboprops each producing 1870hp.