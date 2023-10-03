Poland receives first Saab 340 AEW aircraft
The Polish Government announced in July 2023 it had placed an order for two Saab 340 AEW for approximately SEK600 million ($58 million) to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.
The aircraft is fitted with the Erieye radar and provides a detailed situational picture that can be used for military and civilian tasks including air surveillance and rescue operations.
Different configurations of Saab’s Erieye AEW/AEW&C system have been sold to nine countries, making it one of the most widely used airborne surveillance systems in the world.
The aircraft unveiled was previously built for the Swedish Air Force, which loaned it to the UAE pending delivery of the more advanced GlobalEye to that country.
Saab said in a statement: ‘The fast pace [of delivery] is a result of the efficient collaboration between Saab and the Polish Armed Forces and the fact that Saab has an ongoing production line for airborne early warning solutions.’
The PS-890 Erieye radar features active electronic array scanning which provides 160° on each side with a range of up to 450km. The aircraft is powered by two General Electric CT7-9B turboprops each producing 1870hp.
More from Air Warfare
-
GAO report reveals critical F-35 maintenance challenges impacting US fighter readiness
The US DoD is facing significant obstacles in achieving its sustainment goals for the fleet of approximately 450 F-35 fighters despite plans to expand the fleet to 2,000 over the next two decades.
-
Croatia officially receives first Dassault Rafale fighter jet
The official handover of the first Dassault Rafale B jet is a key development in a deal involving 12 aircraft for Croatia. This marks the start of a transition from Croatia's Soviet-era MiG-21 fighters and legacy aircraft.
-
Australia decides to expunge entire MRH90 helicopter fleet
Australia has decided to withdraw its MRH90 helicopter fleet, even though the aircraft had another 14 years of life left in them.
-
Czech Republic commits to F-35 jets despite Saab's 'free' Gripen lease offer
Despite Saab's attractive Gripen lease extension offer, the decision to buy the F-35 underscores the Czech Republic's commitment to the latest technology and strengthens ties with NATO allies.
-
Lockheed Martin conducts first flight of U-2 Avionics Tech Refresh programme
Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works has successfully completed the first flight of the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft Avionics Tech Refresh (ATR) programme, an effort to upgrade the type's capabilities for the future battlespace.
-
PLA shows off new UCAV, while CH-5 achieves sale to Iraq
China's aerospace industry continues to develop and sell advanced UAVs both at home and on the international market and has displayed UCAVs at the China Helicopter Exhibition in Tianjin.