PNG seeks to resurrect languishing CN-235 transports

In 2023, Papua New Guinea (PNG) will attempt to restore its two CN-235M-100 airlifters to operational status, after years of disrepair and neglect.

As part of the country’s 2023 national budget, $5 million has been allocated to restore them, after years of similar efforts failed to draw full resourcing.

The PNG Defence Force (PNGDF) originally procured both aircraft in the early 1990s from Indonesian Aerospace, in a bid to enhance its transport capability in a country where airlift is king due to an underdeveloped road network and remote inland areas.

Despite the importance of the capability, budgetary constraints and a