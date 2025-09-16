To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Peru cleared for possible $3.42 billion F-16 Block 70 buy

16th September 2025 - 15:40 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The possible FMS covers 12 F-16 Block 70. (Photo: US Air Force)

The potential foreign military sale covers 12 F-16 aircraft as well as related training and equipment support, the DSCA notice said.

The US has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of 12 F-16 C/D Block 70 aircraft to Peru at a cost of US$3.42 billion.

According to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notice, Peru’s aircraft request comprises 10 F-16Cs and two F-16Ds. The sale would also include 12 AIM-120C-8 missiles, 12 AIM-9X Block II missiles and AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield or equivalent electronic warfare systems, the notice added.

The DSCA noted that the sale would “enhance the Peruvian Air Force’s ability to control its sovereign airspace, defend its territorial borders, and conduct precision air-to-ground attack operations in support of ground

