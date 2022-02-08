Patria and Pratt & Whitney to deepen long-term engine relationship

Patria and Pratt & Whitney are working towards a formal long-term agreement for F100 engine MRO and engineering support.

Patria and Pratt & Whitney have signed a Letter of Intent to ‘deepen their ongoing long-term cooperation related to the F100-PW-220/220E and F100-PW-229 military jet engines operational in the F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft’, the two companies announced on 7 February.

They have set up a working group towards a formal long-term cooperation strategy and agreement before the end of 2022.

Patria and Pratt & Whitney aim to maintain and develop the existing relationship in support of maintenance, repair and overhaul logistics for F100 customers worldwide.

The two companies also intend to fold Patria into Pratt & Whitney’s F100 global sustainment network ‘and become the best value logistic support supplier’ of services such as F100 MRO.

Patria stated that its Belgium Engine Center near Liége already supports the F100 sustainment needs of about 15 air forces globally.