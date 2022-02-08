Patria and Pratt & Whitney to collaborate on aircraft engines

The F100 family is the exclusive propulsion system for the USAF’s entire fleet of operational F-15s. (Image: Pratt & Whitney)

Patria and Pratt & Whitney announce further collaboration on engines for F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft.

Patria and Pratt & Whitney have signed a letter of intent to deepen their ongoing cooperation related to the F-100-PW-220/220E and F100-PW-229 military jet engines.

These engines are operational in the F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the ‘220E’ name is given to engines that have been upgraded from series 100 or 200 (following unsatisfactory reliability, high maintenance costs and low service life) to the upgraded series 220.

The aim of the agreement is to increase cooperation in support of maintenance, repair and overhaul logistics for worldwide F100 customers.

There is also a joint intention to further work toward Patria becoming a part of Pratt & Whitney’s F100 global sustainment network and together become the best value logistic support supplier.

Patria’s Belgium Engine Center, located in the Liége area, is currently supporting some 15 air forces globally in their F100 needs.

Mikko Kilpeläinen, VP of Partnerships at Patria, noted that the companies have had 'a successful cooperation model for more than 40 years, and this is a natural continuum to that’.