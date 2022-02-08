Patria and Pratt & Whitney to collaborate on aircraft engines

Air Warfare magazine: Sixth-generation fighters; MALE UAVs and more
Patria and Pratt & Whitney have signed a letter of intent to deepen their ongoing cooperation related to the F-100-PW-220/220E and F100-PW-229 military jet engines.
These engines are operational in the F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the ‘220E’ name is given to engines that have been upgraded from series 100 or 200 (following unsatisfactory reliability, high maintenance costs and low service life) to the upgraded series 220.
The aim of the agreement is to increase cooperation in support of maintenance, repair and overhaul logistics for worldwide F100 customers.
There is also a joint intention to further work toward Patria becoming a part of Pratt & Whitney’s F100 global sustainment network and together become the best value logistic support supplier.
Patria’s Belgium Engine Center, located in the Liége area, is currently supporting some 15 air forces globally in their F100 needs.
Mikko Kilpeläinen, VP of Partnerships at Patria, noted that the companies have had 'a successful cooperation model for more than 40 years, and this is a natural continuum to that’.
Patria and Pratt & Whitney are working towards a formal long-term agreement for F100 engine MRO and engineering support.
At the current pace, the US may not field a glide-phase interceptor until the 2030s, but a new report from the CSIS indicates that this could be accelerated.
NAVAIR has taken delivery of the first MQ-4C Triton configured for USN ISR requirements.
The UK MoD has appointed Aquila for air traffic support in the Falklands, while Argentina criticises British presence in the region.
Jordan has requested 16 F-16s upgraded to the Block 70 (F-16V) configuration plus a plethora of associated subsystems and weapons, training services and logistical support in an FMS package worth more than $4 billion.